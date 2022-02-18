Left Menu

Kris Jenner wants 12th grandchild from Kendall Jenner

On a recent appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kris Jenner shared she is placing her bets on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:59 IST
Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On a recent appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Kris Jenner shared she is placing her bets on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild. As per People Magazine, Kris, 66, gushes over her 11th grandchild whom daughter Kylie Jenner welcomed earlier month. When host Ellen DeGeneres asks which of her children she thinks will give her a 12th grandchild, Kris admits she'd love to see Kendall become a mom.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she said. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby." Kris is already grandmother to Wolf, 2 weeks, Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Stormi 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12.

Despite Kris' excitement, Kendall hasn't revealed plans to have a baby anytime soon. Back in 2020 during a family vacation to Palm Springs, California, Kendall joked about not having kids, unlike her famous sisters -- Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie.

In an Instagram video, the model panned the camera to show her sisters running around with their kids in the pool as she smiled and gave a thumbs up. "Still no kids," she wrote.

That's not the first time she poked fun at herself for being the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without a child. In March 2018, Kendall made it clear that she was drawing the line at being an aunt for the time being. "I have moments when I'm like, 'Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?' But I don't, I don't," she said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. "I'm good. I can wait for a little while longer."

"But it's awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back," Kendall joked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

