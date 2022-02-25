Max Thieriot to star in CBS drama pilot 'Cal Fire'

''SEAL Team'' star Max Thieriot has been roped in to play the lead role in CBS' drama ''Cal Fire'' . According to Variety, Thieriot will also serve as an executive producer on the show. The actor has co-written the story for the series, which is inspired by his life growing up in northern California.

''Cal Fire'' follows young convict Bode Donovan (Thieriot), who joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Donovan is further described as having the soul of an artist, the rap sheet of a criminal, and the audacity to believe in a second chance with ''Cal Fire''.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater have co-written the story for the pilot in addition to writing the teleplay. They will also executive produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios is producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)