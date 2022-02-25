Left Menu

Max Thieriot to star in CBS drama pilot 'Cal Fire'

Donovan is further described as having the soul of an artist, the rap sheet of a criminal, and the audacity to believe in a second chance with Cal Fire.Tony Phelan and Joan Rater have co-written the story for the pilot in addition to writing the teleplay.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:01 IST
Max Thieriot to star in CBS drama pilot 'Cal Fire'
  • Country:
  • United States

''SEAL Team'' star Max Thieriot has been roped in to play the lead role in CBS' drama ''Cal Fire'' . According to Variety, Thieriot will also serve as an executive producer on the show. The actor has co-written the story for the series, which is inspired by his life growing up in northern California.

''Cal Fire'' follows young convict Bode Donovan (Thieriot), who joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Donovan is further described as having the soul of an artist, the rap sheet of a criminal, and the audacity to believe in a second chance with ''Cal Fire''.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater have co-written the story for the pilot in addition to writing the teleplay. They will also executive produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios is producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022