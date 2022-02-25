Left Menu

Max Thieriot to headline CBS Drama pilot 'Cal Fire'

'SEAL Team' star Max Thieriot is all set to headline the CBS drama pilot 'Cal Fire'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:55 IST
Max Thieriot (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'SEAL Team' star Max Thieriot is all set to headline the CBS drama pilot 'Cal Fire'. Variety has learned that Thieriot has also co-written the story for the series, which is inspired by his life growing up in northern California. He will also serve as an executive producer.

According to the logline obtained by the outlet, 'Cal Fire' follows young convict Bode Donovan (Thieriot), who joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. The character is further described as having the soul of an artist, the rap sheet of a criminal, and the audacity to believe in a second chance with Cal Fire.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater also co-wrote the story for the pilot in addition to writing the teleplay. They will also executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television will executive produce as well. CBS Studios will produce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

