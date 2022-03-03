Left Menu

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ set for December 30 release

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:17 IST
Salman Khan-starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' set for December 30 release
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” will arrive in cinema halls on December 30, the makers announced on Thursday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday.

Also featuring Pooja Hegde, the film is directed by Farhad Samji of “Housefull 4” fame.

In a Twitter post Nadiadwala’s production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the new release date of “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”, which was earlier slated to be released on Eid 2023.

“Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @BeingSalmanKhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhad_samji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022. @WardaNadiadwala,” the tweet read.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Khan after films such as “Judwaa”, “Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega”, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, and “Kick”.

According to a source close to the production, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” is set to go on floors in April.

