Left Menu

Royalty inherited: Saba Pataudi shares adorable picture of Taimur resembling grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared an adorable picture of his son Taimur Ali Khan which is currently going viral on the internet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 21:06 IST
Royalty inherited: Saba Pataudi shares adorable picture of Taimur resembling grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan
Taimur Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared an adorable picture of his son Taimur Ali Khan which is currently going viral on the internet. Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a picture of Taimur wearing in a white kurta-pyjama lounging on a chair like a royal.

"My boys....Chote Nawab..... Mahsha'Allah. Lounging like a royal ...na?," Saba captioned the post. Saba also shared a collage featuring Taimur and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on her Instagram story and wrote, "royalty inherited" over it.

The adorable post accumulated thousands of comments from fans and followers. "Like a boss," a fan wrote.

"Masha Allah Chote Nawab," another social media user wrote. A third fan wrote, "such a cute photo."

Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016. Saifeena welcomed their second child, Jeh on February 21 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022