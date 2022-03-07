Left Menu

Go home Putin, says Megan Mullally while hosting Spirit Awards

Actor Megan Mullally used her time onstage at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards to briefly speak about Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2022 08:51 IST
Megan Mullally (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Megan Mullally used her time onstage at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards to briefly speak about Russia's military operation in Ukraine. "I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, f**k off and go home Putin," Mullally said while hosting the award ceremony along with Nick Offerman.

Offerman reiterated Mullally's "f** off" sentiment, emphasising that "that is the quick and peaceful resolution we're talking about" before continuing by asking the crowd to join together and send him off with a Spirit Awards salute", The Hollywood Reporter reported. The conflict began escalating after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 announced the military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen", and since then thousands of Ukrainians, both civilians and troops, have been killed. (ANI)

