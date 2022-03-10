Left Menu

Pete Davidson to play himself in new comedy series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 10:16 IST
Pete Davidson Image Credit: Wikipedia
Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is set to play a fictionalized version of himself in an upcoming comedy series.

The show hails from ''Saturday Night Live'' showrunner Lorne Michaels's Broadway Video and Universal Television, reported Deadline.

The series is tentatively titled ''Bupkis'' and Davidson will write it along with his frequent collaborator David Sirus and Judah Miller.

Said to be in the same vein as Larry David's ''Curb Your Enthusiasm'', ''Bupkis'' is described as a raw, unflinching, and fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life.

It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Davidson's eyes.

Davidson, Sirus and Miller will serve as executive producers along with Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

The actor is currently on leave from ''Saturday Night Live'' to film Miramax's horror thriller "The Home''.

He also star in ''Bodies Bodies Bodies'', which is set to have its world premiere at the South By Southwest Festival, as well as ''Good Mourning with a U'' with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and ''Meet Cute'', co-starring Kaley Cuoco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

