Kareena Kapoor showers birthday love on her niece Samaira

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud aunt to her sister Karisma Kapoor's firstborn Samaira.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:28 IST
Kareena Kapoor and her niece Samaira (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of her niece's 17th birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Samaira.

"Mamma's baby girl...fabulous elder sister to our boys ...Kind, gentle and beautiful...All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira..love you so much..@therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti..Sam is 17," she wrote. Alongside the birthday note, Kareena dug out a throwback picture in Karisma can be seen hugging baby Samaira.

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

