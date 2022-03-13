Left Menu

UP: Canopy-like structure at temple vandalised; FIR registered

Tension prevailed in Jalali town here after a canopy-like structure at a temple was found damaged, police said on Sunday. According to police, the canopy which housed idols of deities was vandalised on Saturday. He said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, vandalised the structure.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 13-03-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 12:40 IST
UP: Canopy-like structure at temple vandalised; FIR registered
Representative Image.
  Country:
  India

Tension prevailed in Jalali town here after a canopy-like structure at a temple was found damaged, police said on Sunday. According to police, the canopy which housed idols of deities was vandalized on Saturday. As the news spread, a crowd of protestors took out a procession and local shopkeepers shut shops.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said a case has been registered against an unidentified man in this regard. He said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, vandalized the structure. The police force has been deployed in the region to prevent any untoward incident, the officer added.

