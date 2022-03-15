Pokémon Kids TV celebrates its 1st anniversary with Cat's Kitchen 'Sweets Paradise'

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokémon Kids TV marked its first anniversary. This is an official Pokémon YouTube learning channel that offers a wide range of content for children, such as Pokémon songs, nursery rhymes, and educational content. Pokémon Kids TV also highlights its growing popularity from kids all over the world, surpassing 2 million subscribers and gaining more than 60 million total views just within a year.

To mark the occasion, Pokémon Kids TV and famous Chinese video creator team Cat's Kitchen have produced a series of live-action CGI videos titled 'Pokémon Sweets Paradise.' The series illustrates a warm day-to-day life of a man who lives together with Pokémon and features the process of making sweets.

Following the popularity in China, the series is scheduled to be localized in English and made available on Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel. There are three episodes in total and each of which will be released in March, April, and May respectively. In addition to English localization, Thai, Indonesian, and Hindi subtitles will also be added, in hopes that more kids and parents from different regions can come into contact with Pokémon.

Cat's Kitchen is a famous video creator team from China that focuses on the theme around food. The team started its activity in 2013 and had garnered more than 60 million followers and 78 billion video views in China. The founder, Lao Dao, who appears in the video as himself, has gained a lot of support from many fans for his affectionate homemade food and warm atmosphere. In the future, the channel also plans to collaborate with different creators and create videos in various genres. Check out Cat's Kitchen YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCisCgODN_XZUC-s6Y9iwm7w Aside from the localization of 'Pokémon Sweets Paradise', the channel also has a plan to localize more Pokémon songs in different languages such as Thai, Indonesian, and Hindi, with 'Pi-Pi-Pi-Pi☆Pikachu' song as its pilot project. The ''Pi-Pi-Pi-Pi☆Pikachu'' song in different languages is now available in the following links: (Thai version) https://youtu.be/FyBuJpEQ1sE, (Indonesian version) https://youtu.be/pJocc2c3w8U, (Hindi version) https://youtu.be/z6yYOWwsIY8 Please look forward to more local contents on Pokémon Kids TV in the future.

Pokémon Kids TV Pokémon Kids TV is the official Pokémon YouTube learning channel, where you'll find videos geared towards kids. The channel provides contents such as Pokémon sing-along videos, popular nursery rhymes, and educational content, designed to foster learning among Pokémon-loving children. Please check out the Pokémon Kids TV at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgbfG5HoczHIkpzxLYH-8Ww ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM & ® are trademarks of Nintendo.

About The Pokémon Company The Pokémon Company is a unique company that was launched by the original authors of Pokémon in 1998 specifically to grow the Pokémon content into an eternally enduring brand. Through our various activities – content and product development, marketing and more – we pour our full resources into bringing out the individual traits of the more than 800 Pokémon and making the charms of this full complement of characters known as widely as possible. As Pokémon approaches its 25th anniversary, today it has grown into a brand that transcends national and cultural borders and connects all generations. The Pokémon Group currently encompasses two companies in Japan and four overseas, with a total of about 1,000 employees producing Pokémon for their respective markets.

For further information, please visit official website: https://corporate.pokemon.co.jp/en For more information: The Pokémon Company Player Relations Department Chihiro HIROSE E-mail: hirose@pokemon.co.jp JetSynthesys - Digital Marketing Department Prithi Dasan E-mail: prithi.dasan@jetsetgrow.com Phone number: +91-9930177142 Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766680/main.jpg Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766679/Pi_Pi_Pi_Pi_Pikachu.jpg Photo 3: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766681/QR_Code.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)