As COVID-19 cases fall, some norms relaxed in Nashik civic limits

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:03 IST
Several COVID-19 norms were relaxed in Nashik Municipal Corporation limits on Saturday due to a fall in cases, an official said.

The order to this effect was issued by Collector D Gangadharan after a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority was held on Friday, he said.

As per the order, shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports sites, gymnasiums, spas, swimming pools, religious places, theatres, tourism spots and amusement parks can function at 100 per cent capacity.

Social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, political, festival related events, including marriages and funerals, will have an attendance cap of 50 per cent of the venue.

''The active caseload in NMC limits is less than 60. No coronavirus death has been reported since March 1. Over 95 per cent of people above the age of 18 have got their first vaccine dose, while the percentage of those fully vaccinated is 75 per cent. Over 65 per cent of children in the 15-18 age group have been inoculated,'' he said.

Officials said pandemic norms will continue in rural parts of the district.

