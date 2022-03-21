Left Menu

Doja Cat stops performance to help fan in distress

Doja Cat recently stopped her set at Lollapalooza Argentina when she noticed an audience member in distress.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2022 05:04 IST
Doja Cat recently stopped her set at Lollapalooza Argentina when she noticed an audience member in distress. As per Billboard, a viral clip from her set shows the star pausing and directing the sound to be cut during a performance of her song 'Options'.

"Yo. Cut it!" she can be seen shouting in the clip streamed from the festival. "Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Somebody needs help over there. Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?" "I love you guys, I really do. We can't have that happening," she said to the crowd, explaining why she stopped her show.

"I'm sorry, I can't keep going if things aren't good," she added, watching intently to see if the person in question was all right. The singer and rapper went on to say that everyone getting home safe that night was the most important thing.

"Listen, you guys," she said. "It's nobody's fault. This stuff happens. There's a lot of people, and people get crushed. It's a lot. If you could see the point of view that I'm seeing it from, it's a lot of people ... Don't get, you know, sad or upset. I'll be back. I will. I will, I promise." Once she confirmed everyone was OK, she shouted "Let's go!" and launched into her hit 'Say So', with fans singing along, to wrap her set, which also featured headliners The Strokes and Machine Gun Kelly. (ANI)

