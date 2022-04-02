Left Menu

Andrew Garfield, girlfriend Alyssa Miller broken up?

Just a month after making their red carpet debut as a couple, actor Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend-model Alyssa Miller have reportedly broken up.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:35 IST
Andrew Garfield, girlfriend Alyssa Miller broken up?
Andrew Garfield with Alyssa Miller (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Just a month after making their red carpet debut as a couple, actor Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend-model Alyssa Miller have reportedly broken up. As per Page Six, an insider told a news outlet that Garfield and Miller were a "really beautiful couple" and things were "going great at first," but they just could not make it work in the end.

"They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other," the source shared. "On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least." The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star is said to be doing well despite the circumstances and attempting to stay positive.

"He is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months," the source told the outlet. Garfield, 38, and Miller, 32, took their love public while attending the 2022 SAG Awards together on February 27.

Just days prior to their red carpet debut, the duo were seen hitting a tennis court in Malibu, where they showed plenty of PDA before Valentine's Day. The couple was first spotted together in November 2021. Miller previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014 and was rumoured to have had a brief marriage to 'Tame Impala' musician Cam Avery in 2018. Meanwhile, Garfield has dated several women including 'Spider-Man' co-star Emma Stone and singer Rita Ora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022