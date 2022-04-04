Over 400 Punjab cops felicitated on their birthday

Over 400 Punjab police personnel were felicitated on their birthday on Monday as part of the AAP government's initiative to make the occasion a happy and memorable event.

Some of the district police also bought bouquets and cakes for police personnel and celebrated their special day together.

The state police had on Friday said police personnel henceforth will be getting birthday greeting cards, jointly signed by the state chief minister and the director-general of police.

It had said it has taken the initiative with the mandate of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make police personnel's birthdays a happy and memorable event as a goodwill gesture and to promote a sense of belongingness to the force among them.

As many as 404 police personnel were felicitated on their birthday on Monday, a Punjab police statement said.

Punjab’s Director General of Police V K Bhawra said that appreciating the hard work and arduous duty of state police personnel, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed the Punjab Police to convey felicitations to the family members of all police employees to imbibe a sense of belongingness in the right earnest.

The birthday greeting cards given to the police personnel and jointly signed by the Chief Minister and the DGP Punjab read, “Today on your birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our heart and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. “We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve the people with utmost dedication, hard work and honesty.” Bhawra hoped that this novel initiative would go a long way in boosting the morale of the Punjab Police personnel besides giving a sense of pride to their family members through the recognition of the selfless services rendered by policemen and women.

