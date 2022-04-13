BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

Fans of BTS in South Korea and across the world have expressed their annoyance and accused the President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol for trying to utilize the globally popular group (BTS') idols in order to enhance his ratings. His transition team gave a hint that BTS could be booked to perform at the inauguration ceremony next month.

Many fans of BTS' and common people (more than 1800 posts) took to the transition committee's website condemning them for mixing pop with country politics. One user directly wrote, "Please do not politically exploit BTS. They do not exist to raise your approval ratings. They are global artists who promote Korean culture."

However, the latest news is that BTS is not going to take the stage at President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's presidential election. The Chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Park Joo Sun said at a briefing held on Monday, April 11, "Please do not misunderstand the situation. The 20th Presidential Inauguration to be held on May 10 is a state event. It is not a political event. Nor is it an arts event. In that sense, I do not think that the act of talking about political events will be appropriate."

"BTS is currently performing in Las Vegas. As a Korean citizen, I am proud after seeing foreign news reports that tickets for their concerts have already been sold out and that Las Vegas has become heated with excitement," Park Joo Sun further said, Soompi noted. According to him, "There is no doubt that BTS is a cultural asset that Korea takes pride in. Therefore, it is true that the Presidential Inaugural Committee reviewed various proposals including incorporating BTS's performance at the presidential inauguration event, which is the most honorable and meaningful event carried out by ordinance."

Sun further continued saying, "In the process of reviewing [our options], the president-elect expressed his desires on the event being simple but rich and a place to be together with children, young adults, members of vulnerable social groups, and lesser known artists to truly unite the nation. We agreed with his vision and thought that it would not be fitting to invite BTS this time."

Finally, he accepted that considering their limited inauguration budget, there would certainly be quite difficulties in hosting a world-famous group BTS or alike. Thus, according to him, they have decided not to invite the group this time. "I hope that there will come an opportunity for BTS to perform next time at a national event that appropriately matches the group's prestige and fame," he concluded.

Probably, this decision of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and his team is the consequence of severe decrying messages and posts on social media. Even a separate online petition with the presidential Blue House had garnered some 6,000 signatures since its launch on Wednesday, Bangkok Post noted. A popular hashtag #NoBTSforInauguration has attracted several comments against their previous decision of inviting BTS at the inauguration ceremony.

