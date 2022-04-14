Nepal celebrates New Year with gusto after a two-year pandemic lull

After a two-year pandemic lull, thousands in Nepal welcomed the new year on Thursday by visiting the famed Pashupatinath Temple here, exchanging greetings, preparing feasts and thronging picnic spots to celebrate the occasion. According to Nepal’s official calendar, Thursday marks the year 2079. Last year the celebrations were banned due to rising coronavirus cases, and the year before that, a lockdown kept people confined to their homes. Thousands of devotees gathered in front of the Pashupatinath Temple, with authorities opening all the four doors of the oldest Hindu temple here as early as 4 am, officials of the Pashupatinath Area Development Trust told PTI. President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended her wishes to all her citizens at home and abroad on the occasion of the Nepali New Year 2079 BS. In her message, she wished all Nepalis peace, prosperity, good health and progress. Stating that the upcoming year is going to be the year of election, President Bhandari said that it was the responsibility to conduct the May 13 local-level election in a free and impartial manner.

''May the upcoming New Year 2079 BS inspire us to create a civilized, well-cultured and just society while filling all Nepalis with zest and zeal,'' she said.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Health Ministry reported only 19 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

