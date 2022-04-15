Left Menu

Actor Hari Nef joins cast of Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

American actor Hari Nef has landed a role in the feature film adaptation of 'Barbie', which will be directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:04 IST
Hari Nef (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American actor Hari Nef has landed a role in the feature film adaptation of 'Barbie', which will be directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll. According to Variety, Nef will join a steep bench of supporting players, including Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Nef's role is currently under wraps in the Warner Bros. feature, written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach. Plot details are also unknown, but given Gerwig's track record as a director, one can expect that this won't be a typical take on the doll's story.

Robbie will produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley. As per Deadline, Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Production on the film began earlier this year in London, with a planned 2023 release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

