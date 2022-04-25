Cycling-Alaphilippe stable after heavy crash on Liege-Bastogne-Liege

World champion Julian Alaphilippe is in a stable condition after crashing heavily during the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic but will need to be kept in hospital for observation, his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team said on Sunday.

The team said he suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a collapsed lung. The Frenchman was conscious while being treated in an ambulance, TV channel France 3 reported, after the 29-year-old was involved in a huge pile-up near the front of the main bunch and fell into a ditch, around 62 kilometres from the finish.

Team mate Ilan Van Wilder, 21, suffered a broken jaw in the same accident. "Both will travel by ambulance to (the city of) Herentals for further examination and treatment," the team said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)