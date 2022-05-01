Left Menu

Anushka Sharma thanks fans for birthday wishes

Anushka Sharma, who turned 34 on Sunday, expressed her happiness and thanked her fans for the lovely birthday wishes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:00 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Anushka Sharma, who turned 34 on Sunday, expressed her happiness and thanked her fans for the lovely birthday wishes. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures with a thank you note. In the picture, the birthday girl can be seen enjoying her birthday cake.

"I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others .....This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you've sent my way. I'm SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," she wrote. Recently, cricketer and Anushka's husband Virat Kohli also took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt message to mark her special day.

He shared some pictures from the celebrations and wrote, "Thank god you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around." Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

