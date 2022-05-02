Left Menu

Avril Lavigne postpones shows due to COVID-19 case on tour

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-05-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 10:21 IST
Avril Lavigne postpones shows due to COVID-19 case on tour
Avril Lavigne
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has called off a series of concerts in Canada following ''a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures''.

Lavigne, who is currently on the road in support of her album 'Love Sux', took to Twitter on Sunday hours before she was scheduled to play a show in the city of Laval.

''To my fans and friends in Laval, QC, Moncton, NB, and Halifax, NS, we are sincerely sorry to let you know that we are postponing these shows due to a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures,'' she wrote.

The Sunday show at Place Bell in Laval will be rescheduled for May 7 and new dates for both Moncton and Halifax shows will be announced shortly, she added in the statement.

Lavigne, best known for songs ''Complicated'' and ''I'm With You'', said the decision of nixing the shows was made keeping everyone's safety in mind.

''I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly. We remain focused on everyone's safety and can't wait to see you all very soon,'' she further said.

Lavinge's tour is scheduled to continue across Canada and the US through the spring and summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022