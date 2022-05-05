Buckingham Palace garden parties return, but no Queen Elizabeth

Members of the British royal family will stand in for Queen Elizabeth when the traditional garden parties return this summer at Buckingham Palace, her office said on Thursday.

Mobility issues have meant that the 96-year-old monarch has been forced to cut back on public engagements, and the Palace said members of her family would represent her at the garden parties which are returning after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a two-year hiatus.

