Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries cast as Grover and Annabeth for Disney+ series 'Percy Jackson'

The upcoming Disney+ series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' set to star Walker Scobell, recently announced their other two main leads to play the characters of Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase. According to Variety, Aryan Simhadri will star as Grover with Leah Sava Jeffries is set to play Annabeth. They will join Walker Scobell, who will be playing the role of Percy in the series.

The series is an adaptation of the famous book series by the same name written by Rick Riordan and was ordered at the streamer back in January. This book is a modern-day interpretation of ancient Greek mythology. The production of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is scheduled to begin soon in Vancouver. Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin directing.

As per Variety, Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engstrom, Jet Wilkinson, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio. Salke was formerly the president of Touchstone Television and originally put the show into development. Meanwhile, on the work front, Actor Aryan Simhadri was recently spotted in the remake of 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and also starred in Disney's original movie 'Spin'.

The 'Empire' star Annabeth Chase will soon be seen opposite Idris Elba in an upcoming thriller feature 'Beast' and also in the Amazon feature 'Something From Tiffany's helmed by Hello Sunshine. (ANI)

