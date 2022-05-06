Left Menu

Portals of Kedarnath temple open for devotees

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:00 IST
Portals of Kedarnath temple open for devotees
  • Country:
  • India

Portals of the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand opened on Friday for pilgrims after remaining shut for six months.

The portals of the temple were closed for winter on November 6 last year.

In the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dami, a ''Rudrabhishek'' was performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for peace and prosperity in the world.

After performing a special prayer amidst religious chants, the main gate of the temple was opened at 6.25 am with around 10,000 devotees present there. A band of the Indian Army’s Maratha Regiment played devotional tunes on the occasion.

CM Dhami congratulated the devotees present there and prayed to the deity for their well-being.

This year’s Char Dham yatra began with the opening of the portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3.

The portals of the Badrinath shrine will open on May 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022