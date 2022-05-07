Left Menu

Michael Keaton to helm, star in 'Knox Goes Away'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-05-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 14:05 IST
Michael Keaton to helm, star in 'Knox Goes Away'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Michael Keaton is set to direct and star in upcoming noir thriller film ''Knox Goes Away''.

Gregory Poirier has penned the script for the film, which is being produced by Brookstreet’s Trevor Matthews along with Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta, reported Deadline.

Keaton will star in the movie as a contract killer who, after being diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia, is presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son.

But to do so he must race against the police closing in on him as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

Carter Stanton will executive produce for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay for Sugar23.

Keaton most recently featured in Hulu limited series ''Dopesick'' that won him a SAG and a Critics Choice Award.

The actor will next star in Warner Bros/DC movie ''The Flash'' in which he is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022