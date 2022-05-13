'Achhe din' term needs to be archived and forgotten: NCP's dig at BJP on 8-year high retail inflation

With the retail inflation rising to an eight-year high at 7.79 percent in April, the NCP on Friday took a dig at the BJP, saying its ''achhe din'' poll slogan needs to be ''archived and forgotten'' now. In a veiled attack on the J P Nadda-led party, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also sarcastically said it needs to be seen who will be blamed for the same and what will be the new diversion to hide this ''failure''.

The BJP had raised the ''achhe din'' (good days) slogan during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls campaigning. ''India's #RetailInflation rises to 8 years high of 7.79% in April almost twice the rate targeted by #RBI which is 4%. #AchheDin, #Vikas, these words need to be archived and forgotten. Now to wait and watch who will be blamed and what will be the new diversion to hide this failure,'' Crasto tweeted.

Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.95 percent in March this year and 4.23 percent in April 2021. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38 percent in April from 7.68 percent in the preceding month and 1.96 percent in the year-ago month.

