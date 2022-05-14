Left Menu

Alexander Skarsgard, Dane DeHaan to lead 'The Tiger'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:13 IST
Alexander Skarsgard, Dane DeHaan to lead 'The Tiger'
  • Country:
  • United States

Alexander Skarsgard and Dane DeHaan are set to star in the film adaptation of author John Valliant’s book ''The Tiger''.

Skarsgard, who currently features in Robert Eggers' ''The Northman'', will play the leader of a group of men tasked with protecting the endangered cats from poachers and loggers in the new film.

Ukrainian filmmaker Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, best known for 2014 film ''The Tribe'', has penned the screenplay and will direct the project.

Set in snowy far east Russia in the late 1990s and based on a true story, the film follows Vanzin (Skarsgard) as his sense of duty is tested when he’s charged with hunting down and exterminating a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defence.

DeHaan will be taking on the character of Kanchuga, a young environmental scientist and newest member of the team.

Darren Aronofsky and Protozoa are producing ''The Tiger'' along with Plan B and Wild Bunch International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022