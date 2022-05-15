Left Menu

Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her 'miracle baby'

Singer Britney Spears on Saturday posted https://www.instagram.com/p/CdjQLP6vzCW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= on her Instagram about the death of her 'miracle baby,' about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 05:48 IST
Singer Britney Spears on Saturday posted https://www.instagram.com/p/CdjQLP6vzCW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= on her Instagram about the death of her 'miracle baby,' about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari. Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

Spears, 40, announced her pregnancy and marriage with Asghari, 28, in an April 11 Instagram post. Spears is a mother of two teenage boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, from her previous marriage with singer Kevin Federline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

