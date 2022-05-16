Left Menu

Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice' season 22 as coach, Kelly Clarkson exits

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 11:55 IST
Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice' season 22 as coach, Kelly Clarkson exits
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop star Camila Cabello is joining the 22nd season of ''The Voice'' as a coach following the departure of Kelly Clarkson.

According to Deadline, Cabello will serve on the panel of the NBC reality competition series alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Clarkson has served as a coach for the last eight seasons of the show. She joined the series in 2014 and won it a total of four times, alongside contestants Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot and Girl Named Tom.

It marks the reality TV judging debut of Cabello, who broke through on another reality music competition series ''The X Factor'' as part of her former group Fifth Harmony.

The 25-year-old singer, known for hit songs such as ''Havana'' and ''Don't Go Yet'', announced the news on TikTok.

Cabello previously worked with Legend helping his team on the last season of ''The Voice''.

The show will air later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022