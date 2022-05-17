'Lipstick Under My Burkha' fame director Alankrita Shrivastava to helm film on Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' fame director Alankrita Shrivastava is all set to direct a film about late Pakistani model and social media star Qandeel Baloch who was murdered in an honour killing in 2016. Shrivastava and co-producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna have acquired the rights to 'The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch' by Sanam Maher, a book published by Aleph, Variety reported.

On helming the project, Alankrita said, "When Qandeel Baloch was murdered in Pakistan in 2016, I was shaken up. It was a heinous honour killing. I couldn't stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel's videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated. She was so charming and full of life. A poor girl from a small village, who worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it's only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist." She added, "Qandeel's story needs to be told by a sensitive filmmaker who is passionate about women's stories. Alankrita is just the filmmaker for it. And not just because she is an award-winning feminist filmmaker, but because she has so much empathy for her characters. She tells their stories with candour and warmth."

The cast and other details of the yet-to-be-titled film are not known yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)