Feels great to be at Cannes representing India, says Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej

By Payal Mehta Indian musician Ricky Kej, who made whole country proud with his second win at Grammy Award earlier this year, feels special to be a part of the Indian delegation at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Ricky also expressed his happiness on being at Cannes during the 75th edition of the festival. "I have attended Cannes Film Festival twice in the past and I absolutely love being here, The energy is exhilarating here. I feel great to be here especially because I am representing Indian delegation here. It just feels extra special to be at the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival," Ricky told ANI.

Apart from Ricky, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi and folk singer Mame Khan are also a part of the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Actor Akshay Kumar too was part of the official delegation but had to opt out after he tested positive for COVID-19.

India has been named a "country of honour" at Cannes this year. (ANI)

