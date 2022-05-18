Left Menu

AR Rahman shares happy snap featuring Kamal Haasan from Cannes 2022

As the annual 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday, composer and singer AR Rahman shared a happy picture featuring him and South star Kamal Haasan.

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 18-05-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 07:15 IST
AR Rahman shares happy snap featuring Kamal Haasan from Cannes 2022
AR Rahman and Kamal Khan (Image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

As the annual 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday, composer and singer AR Rahman shared a happy picture featuring him and South star Kamal Haasan. Rahman took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture in which he and Kamal could be seen standing beside each other. While the musical maestro wore a black bandhgala suit with sunglasses, Kamal too wore a similar suit but with white highlights on it.

Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman had told ANI," It's is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited."

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Rahman's directorial debut 'Le Musk' will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films. It is a 36-minute VR film that stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022