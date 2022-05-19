Left Menu

Brazilian model Adriana Lima flaunts baby bump at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cannes premiere

Brazilian model and actor Adriana Lima, who is currently pregnant, on Wednesday put her baby bump on full display as she graced the 'Top Gun

ANI | Cannes | Updated: 19-05-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 03:00 IST
Adriana Lima at Cannes 2022 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Brazilian model and actor Adriana Lima, who is currently pregnant, on Wednesday put her baby bump on full display as she graced the 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere Red Carpet at Cannes. According to Page Six, Adriana was dressed in Chopard jewellery and a black long-sleeved Balmain gown that featured a baby bump-baring cutout. She paired the look with strappy black heels and a simple sleek hairdo.

Adriana rocked the iconic maternity look while walking the red carpet with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. They posed together on the red carpet with Lemmers placing his hand on Lima's stomach. The duo first made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival. Adriana is already mom to daughters Valentina and Sienna whom she co-parents with ex-husband Serbian basketball player Marko Jaric.

As per Page Six, Lima and Lemmers first made their relationship red-carpet official last year at the Venice Film Festival. In February, she announced her pregnancy news with a sweet social media video. (ANI)

