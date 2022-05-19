Trailer of Shyam Benegal's 'Mujib-The Making Of A Nation' unveiled at Cannes 2022

By Payal Mehta The third day of Cannes Film Festival 2022 turned out to be extra special for Indian and Bangladeshi audiences as the trailer of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's film 'Mujib-The Making Of A Nation' was unveiled at the gala.

The 90-second trailer, which revolves around the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was launched at the Indian pavillion in the presence of India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Shyam Benegal, who could not attend the prestigious festival, marked his presence via video message.

In the video clip, Shyam Benegal expressed gratitude to the actors and technicians of India and Bangladesh who have worked in the film. "This is an Indo-Bangladesh co-production.. first of its kind actually. This is a very important film because I personally think that I got the opportunity to work with some of the best actors of the subcontinent. Sheikh Mujibur was an extraordinary person ..he was a person who had a very middle-class background and lived a simple life but he had a burning ambition that helped him create Bangladesh. It was absolutely marvellous working on the film," he said.

Shyam Benegal also assured that the whole film ' 'Mujib-The Making Of A Nation' will be ready before the end of this year. The Co-production Agreement for the film "Bangabandhu" was signed on 14th January, 2020 between two Executive Producers - NFDC and Film Development Corporation (FDC), Bangladesh. The Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Govt. of India and the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Govt. of Bangladesh are producers of the film.

Anurag Thakur, too, expressed his views about the film. "The movie is a gift on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ji," he said, citing the movie as an example of good neighbourly ties. Through the movie, the two countries complement each others' work. The minister thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina for taking this initiative.

Hasan Mahmud in his address said that the movie is based on the struggle, suffering and making of a nation by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Complementing the ties between the two countries he said that Bangladesh and India's relationship had touched new highs under the leadership of the two Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi.

"The movie was a demonstration of the strength and depth of the relationship between the two countries. The Minister thanked the people of India for supporting the independence war of Bangladesh in 1971. The people of India in 1971 opened not only their borders but also their minds when millions of people fled from Bangladesh to India," Hasan Mahmud added. Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha have played the lead roles in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)