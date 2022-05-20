Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:54 IST
MoS Murugan to attend Cannes from Sunday
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will leave for France on Saturday to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Murugan will be at Cannes from Sunday to Tuesday, during which he is expected to attend several meetings at the festival, where India is the country of honour at Marche du Film, a business counterpart of the marquee event.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the India Pavilion at the festival and walked the red carpet with a delegation comprising top artists, including Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and folk singer Mame Khan among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

