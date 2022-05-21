Left Menu

Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra customised car bearing name 'Mrs Jonas'

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday morning flaunted a picture of the cool brand new customised car that she got as a gift from husband Nick Jonas in an Instagram post.

ANI | Atlanta, (Georgia) | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:34 IST
Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra customised car bearing name 'Mrs Jonas'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday morning flaunted a picture of the cool brand new customised car that she got as a gift from husband Nick Jonas in an Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself with the ride and called Nick the 'Best husband'. The car had 'Mrs Jonas' written on it.

Priyanka captioned the snap, "Now that's a ride (fire emoji)... thank you @nickjonas (heart emoji) always helping me with my cool quotient." She added the 'best husband ever', 'set life', and 'citadel' as hastags to her post. The 'Fashion' actor, who is currently busy shooting for the Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel'.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child. In January, their surrogate daughter Malti Marie arrived. Malti was in the NICU for 100 days before being reunited with Priyanka and Nick on Mother's Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022