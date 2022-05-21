Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra customised car bearing name 'Mrs Jonas'

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday morning flaunted a picture of the cool brand new customised car that she got as a gift from husband Nick Jonas in an Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself with the ride and called Nick the 'Best husband'. The car had 'Mrs Jonas' written on it.

Priyanka captioned the snap, "Now that's a ride (fire emoji)... thank you @nickjonas (heart emoji) always helping me with my cool quotient." She added the 'best husband ever', 'set life', and 'citadel' as hastags to her post. The 'Fashion' actor, who is currently busy shooting for the Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel'.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child. In January, their surrogate daughter Malti Marie arrived. Malti was in the NICU for 100 days before being reunited with Priyanka and Nick on Mother's Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)