'The Sound of Music', 'Hairspray Live!' among classic musicals to make TV debut in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 18:51 IST
''The Sound of Music'', ''Hairspray Live!'' and ''Peter Pan Live!'' are among the four globally award-winning musical stage productions to make their debut on Indian television, announced Zee Theatre, a platform that curates and produces plays.

Tata Play Theatre, a TV channel, will host the screening of these musicals which will begin with 'The Sound of Music Live!' on May 29 at 2pm and 8pm, followed by 'Hairspray Live!', 'Peter Pan Live!' and 'Billy Elliot: The Musical'.

''Indian audiences are no stranger to musicals. Our cinema and theatrical traditions thrive on musicality and dance. Musicals are also a huge part of Broadway and West End and we have curated some that will resonate the most with Indian audiences,'' said Shailja Kejriwal, chief creative officer at special projects, ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited), said in a statement.

'''The Sound of Music', 'Hairspray Live!', 'Peter Pan Live!' and 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' are genre-defining stories that span coming-of-age dilemmas, love, self-discovery, and a lot more enthralling generations worldwide,'' she added.

The screening details of 'Hairspray Live!', 'Peter Pan Live!' and 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' are yet to be announced.

The live production of 'The Sound of Music' revisits the much-loved musical score with Carry Underwood, the multiple Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards winning sensation. Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and Rob Ashford, this true story based on Maria Von Trapp's memoir, ''The Story of the Trapp Family Singers'', has been a resounding hit from the time its first Broadway production was unveiled in 1959. Notably, its cinematic version was the highest grossing film of 1965 and starred Oscar winner Christopher Plummer and Golden Globe Award winner Julie Andrews.

