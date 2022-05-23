Left Menu

'Happily Ever After': Kourtney, Travis release pictures of their Italian wedding ceremony

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and 'Blink-182' drummer Travis Barker got married to each other in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Italy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:47 IST
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Image Source: Instagram).
  • Country:
  • United States

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and 'Blink-182' drummer Travis Barker got married to each other in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Italy. On Sunday, the two got married at L'Olivetta, a Dolce & Gabbana villa in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Castello Brown, a nearby 16th-century castle, hosted the reception, according to People magazine.

Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from their wedding ceremony, simply captioning the shots "happily ever after." For the intimate occasion, the bride sported a stunning Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a massive cathedral veil. She completed the look with glam makeup and a fresh baby pink manicure.

Meanwhile, Barker looked handsome in his custom black suit, which he had teased via his Instagram Stories ahead of the ceremony. Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, and her siblings, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, were all also in attendance.

Back in April, the newlyweds had gotten married in a "fake" Las Vegas wedding. Page Six had confirmed the ceremony was just for fun, as they hadn't obtained a marriage license. "Practice makes perfect," Kourtney had shared an Instagram post the following day with photos. (ANI)

