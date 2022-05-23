Aditya Narayan reveals his 'beautiful angel' Tvisha's face as she completes 3 months

Singer Aditya Narayan revealed the face of his firstborn baby girl Tvisha, as she will be completing 3 months tomorrow. On Monday, the 34-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle and shared the first glimpses of his 'Beautiful angel' with a beautiful caption, he wrote, "3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha ".

Aditya posted another adorable picture of his daughter, in the picture he could be seen holding his daughter. He captioned the picture, "Verified Mini me @tvishanarayanjha". In reaction to the post, friends from the industry and fans dropped a bunch of hearts and showered lovely wishes in the comment section. Fellow singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "She's everything! Pairon ka aashirwaad lekar show shuru karte hain!", another friend from the industry singer Sunidhi Chauhan commented, "Aweleeee!!! Mela bachcha God bless you my angel!

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit' in 2010 and tied the knot in December 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in February this year. (ANI)

