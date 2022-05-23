Left Menu

Trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man' to release on May 24

Actor Dhanush, who will be soon making his Hollywood debut with 'The Grey Man', dropped the poster of the movie on his social media account on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 23:43 IST
Trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man' to release on May 24
Dhanush (image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Dhanush, who will be soon making his Hollywood debut with 'The Grey Man', dropped the poster of the movie on his social media account on Monday. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film, whose trailer will be out on May 24. "The gray man trailer from Tom," he wrote.

Fans and admirers are waiting so eagerly for the release, as the comment section was full of heart and fire emoticons. A social media user commented, "Waiting". Another said "YESSS MY MAN "

Talking about the movie, it's a Netflix/AGBO thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans. Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely wrote the script based on Mark Greaney's novel 'Gray Man'. Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi are the producers. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers.

The movie will have a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by a Netflix release on July 22, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global
4
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022