Funeral set for Celestine Chaney, Buffalo supermarket victim

Funeral services are planned Tuesday for Celestine Chaney, whose shooting death in a racist attack inside a Buffalo supermarket was recorded and shared across the internet.

Chaney, 65, was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman wearing body armour and a helmet-mounted camera targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, of Conklin, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

Chaney's son, Wayne Jones, said his mother's death was confirmed for him when he first saw a photo and then video of the shooting, that took place as Chaney and her 74-year-old sister shopped for strawberry shortcakes and other groceries on a warm Saturday afternoon. Chaney had survived breast cancer and three surgeries for aneurysms.

More funerals are scheduled throughout the week.

On Monday, mourners said goodbye to 72-year-old Katherine “Kat” Massey, who was remembered as a community activist and education advocate dedicated to improving her city.

