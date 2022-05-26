Left Menu

Blast at Spanish biodiesel plant kills two

At least two people died in an explosion at a Spanish biodiesel plant in the northeastern region of La Rioja on Thursday, authorities said. It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion. The plant is operated by privately-owned company Iniciativas Bioenergeticas which produces biodiesel and glycerine there from recycled vegetable oils. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:20 IST
Blast at Spanish biodiesel plant kills two
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

At least two people died in an explosion at a Spanish biodiesel plant in the northeastern region of La Rioja on Thursday, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion. Local TV showed footage of thick plumes of black smoke rising from the site.

A group of 250 children visiting a bird park nearby had to be evacuated, the central government's regional office said. All were unharmed. The plant is operated by privately-owned company Iniciativas Bioenergeticas which produces biodiesel and glycerine there from recycled vegetable oils.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022