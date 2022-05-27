Left Menu

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series officially announced

Jon Watts's upcoming Star Wars series now has a title.

Jon Watts's upcoming Star Wars series now has a title. During the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Disney announced that their upcoming series has been titled 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew', The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Jude Law has been roped in to headline the project. The series is due to shoot this summer with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive producing. Law's character details remain concealed.

'Star Wars: Skeleton' is all set to be out in 2023. Star Wars' social media team also shared the update on Twitter. "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on@DisneyPlus," a tweet read on the official Twitter page of Star Wars.

The other details regarding the project have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

