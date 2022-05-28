Left Menu

Suhana Khan posts adorable picture with baby brother AbRam on his birthday

Daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan on Friday shared on Instagram an adorable picture with her baby brother AbRam, who turned 9.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 00:00 IST
Suhana Khan (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Archies' star shared a photograph of AbRam hugging her and captioned the post simply as "Birthday Boy".

In the picture, Suhana and AbRam are seen sporting similar dark-blue outfits.

In the picture, Suhana and AbRam are seen sporting similar dark-blue outfits. Earlier in the day Gauri Khan treated fans to a video of AbRam on the beach. Meanwhile, Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics.

Archie comics feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, and have seen several adaptations over the years. The Indian adaptation also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. It will be out on Netflix. (ANI)

