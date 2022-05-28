Left Menu

In a subcontinental first, Joyland wins Cannes sidebar Jury Prize

Last year, the Un Certain Regard prize was won by Kira Kivalenkos Unclenching the Fists.The award for Joyland represents a global breakthrough of immeasurable proportions for the relatively small Pakistani movie industry.Incidentally, Joyland also won the Prix Queer Palm, awarded by Jury chaired by filmmaker Catherine Corsini on Friday.

PTI | Cannes | Updated: 28-05-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 10:18 IST
In a subcontinental first, Joyland wins Cannes sidebar Jury Prize
  • Country:
  • France

Pakistani film ''Joyland'', written and directed by debutant Saim Sadiq, won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Friday, becoming the first-ever film from the subcontinent to bag the award.

''Joyland'', a drama about a Lahore family in the firm grip of deep-rooted patriarchy, was pipped to the section's top award, the Un Certain Regard Prize, by the French film ''Les Pires'' (The Worst Ones), helmed by the Paris-based directing duo of Lisa Akoka and Romane Gueret. ''Les Pires'' is the second female-helmed film in two years to win the coveted award. Last year, the Un Certain Regard prize was won by Kira Kivalenko's ''Unclenching the Fists''.

The award for ''Joyland'' represents a global breakthrough of immeasurable proportions for the relatively small Pakistani movie industry.

Incidentally, ''Joyland'' also won the Prix Queer Palm, awarded by Jury chaired by filmmaker Catherine Corsini on Friday. One of the central characters in the film is a transwoman played by a real-life transwoman Alina Khan The Un Certain Regard Best Director Award went to the Romanian director Alexandre Belc for ''Metronom'', while the Best Screenplay Prize was bagged by the Israeli-Palestinian director Maha Haj for ''Mediterranean Fever''.

Luxembourg actress Vicky Krieps, for her performance in Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer's ''Corsage'', shared the best acting award with French actor Adam Bessa's turn in Nathan Lotfy's ''Harka''.

The Un Certain Regard jury was chaired by Italian producer-director-actress Valeria Golino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022