Goa: Man held from Bihar for killing wife in Canacona

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-05-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 22:22 IST
A 45-year-old man was held in Bihar on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife in Goa on suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair, a police official said.

Ajay Mali was arrested in Khagaria district in the eastern state after a month-long chase, Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania told PTI.

A probe began after a woman was found strangled to death in Canacona on April 19, he said, adding that the couple lived in Margao, some 30 kilometres away from where the corpse was found.

''A probe found she was murdered by her husband, who suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair. Combing operations were carried out in areas with heavy presence of migrants etc, as well as at bus stands, railway stations, construction sites. Technical intelligence and local information helped zero in on Mali in Khagaria,'' the SP said.

A Goa police team stayed Khagaria district for 20 days before Mali was held, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

