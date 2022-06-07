Globally Renowned Experts at JKYog's International Festival of Yoga 2022
Accessible to the global audience in virtual and in-person formats, this yoga festival offers a wide array of choices to enable people to educate themselves about holistic wellness, practice simple techniques every day, and become healthy.
- Country:
- India
Celebrate International Day of Yoga Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) JKYog’s week-long International Festival of Yoga has been one of the most sought-after Yoga festivals worldwide since 2020, offering participants myriad ways to celebrate International Day of Yoga. This Yoga Festival is known for its distinguished speakers including renowned spiritual masters, top-notch yoga instructors, and a variety of parallel sessions on Yoga, Holistic Health and alternative/integrative medicine. Accessible to the global audience in virtual and in-person formats, this yoga festival offers a wide array of choices to enable people to educate themselves about holistic wellness, practice simple techniques every day, and become healthy. In 2014, the United Nations, recognizing the importance of holistic health and India’s rich cultural heritage of yoga, had declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. Since them there has been a different theme each year. The theme for this year is Yoga for Humanity. It was announced by India’s Prime Minister, NarendraModi, in his monthly address to the nation. This theme was selected in acknowledgement of the role of yoga in alleviating the suffering of people during COVID-19. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi stated that, “Yoga would bring people together through kindness and compassion during the post-COVID geopolitical crisis and foster a sense of unity across the world.” With this emphasis, the worldwide community has been promoting yoga as a pathway for good health and prevention of diseases. The global community is empowered to make informed lifestyle choices for superior physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health through participation in JKYog’s FREE Yoga Festival. Some renowned speakers at last year’s JKYog International Festival of Yoga were SadhguruJaggiVasudev, SadhviBhagwatiSaraswati, Swami Ramdev, Dr.BhanteSaranapala, Dr.Nitaisevini, Dr.SmitaNaram, and Dr. Leo Galland. This year’s Keynote Address will be delivered by the senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri KripalujiMaharaj, JKYog Founder Swami Mukundananda. He is a global spiritual icon, Vedic scholar, founder of the Yogic system, Yoga for the body, mind and soul, an international authority on mind management, best-selling author, motivational speaker and bhakti saint who has transformed the lives of millions of people for nearly four decades. Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister and Spiritual Leader of the Vedanta Society of New York, a well-known speaker on various prestigious forums including TEDx and SAND, will also deliver a special address on Spiritual Wellness through the Four Yogas. Other distinguished speakers include Pujya Rameshbhai Oza (Bhaishri; Spiritual leader and founder of SandipaniVidyaniketan), Swami Chidananda Saraswati (President, ParmarthNiketan, Rishikesh and Founder/Chair, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance), Smita Sundararaman (Founder & Managing Director of NatureHealz), Dr. Himanshu Garg (Respiratory and Sleep Physician), Dr.Jagannath Dixit (Professor, Department of Community Medicine at B.J. Government Medical College, Pune), Dr. Indranil Basu-Ray (Consultant Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist), Dr. Nick Shroff (Urologist, cancer surgeon, healthcare consultant, and yoga-alliance teacher), and Suren Shrestha (expert in ancient healing techniques that use sound and vibration). Harry Anand, Bollywood Music Director will present a LIVE Bhakti musical concert celebrating the joy of Yoga through Kirtan or chanting, which promises to be an exhilarating experience. Holistic Health and Lifestyle Offerings, Family Participation Opportunities According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 47% of the U.S. population is at-risk for heart disease due to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or smoking. Such health conditions or lifestyle choices impact the overall health in general and heart health in particular. In addition to discourses, the Yoga Festival offers numerous opportunities for virtual and local participants. Local participants have an unprecedented opportunity to participate in the FREE Health Fair which will feature medical experts in the fields of internal medicine, cardiology, and oncology to name a few. They will provide free consultation as well as check for vital signs, perform an EKG, and conduct blood work for Hga1c as needed for diabetic patients. A bone marrow drive will also be done to support patients in need of transplant. Focused sessions will be offered on sleep disorders and sleep hygiene, interplay of nutrition and metabolism, role of diet and exercise, and other key topics by renowned experts. The health fair has been an integral part of the Yoga festival and very beneficial for participants. Both local and virtual participants will be able to participate in 100+ FREE LIVE Yoga, Pranayam, Meditation, integrative medicine and alternative medicine expert sessions throughout the week and at different times of the day. Local Dallas participants will enjoy the Family Fun Time that includes art and craft activities, carnival games for children and youth, celebration of Father’s Day, and special games and prizes. Additionally, parents will appreciate cultural games designed to improve focus and concentration of children and youth. Wellness Expo and Marketplace One of the most notable features of JKYog’s Yoga Festival is the Wellness Expo and Marketplace which features an exciting array of vendors who showcase and sell a variety of products associated with good health including essential oils, health food mixes, Ayurvedic medicines and health foods, nutritional products, as well as options for foot and body massage, sound healing, yoga products, and much more. Participants interested in healthy eating, will benefit from cooking demonstrations of nutritious recipes that could be easily prepared by adults and youth within 30-45 minutes. Take advantage of this year’s free program either virtually or in person. Connect with a variety of renowned experts, experience healing and happiness and transform from within. If you are wondering how to celebrate International Yoga Day, look no further. When: June 15 to 21, 2022 Where: Virtual and/or In-person at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas, Allen Register: www.radhakrishnatemple.net/international-festival-of-yoga Gratitude to Sponsors JKYog sincerely thanks its Platinum Sponsors Nanban and NanbanCapitalX, and Sponsors Dr. Dash Foundation, NanbanGrowthX, Priya Living, David Hicks Company, Discount Power, Dr. Nick Shroff, Radio Caravan and DuPriestPop for supporting this most sought-after global event. PWR PWR