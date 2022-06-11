Kim Cattrall to star in Netflix drama series 'Glamorous'

Left Menu

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has been roped in to play the role of a makeup mogul in Netflixs upcoming drama series Glamorous.The show tells the story of Marco Mejia played by actor, singer and YouTuber Miss Benny, a gender non-conforming queer person who goes to work for cosmetics queen Madolyn Addison Cattrall.

Kim Cattrall Image Credit: Flickr
''Sex and the City'' star Kim Cattrall has been roped in to play the role of a makeup mogul in Netflix's upcoming drama series ''Glamorous''.

The show tells the story of Marco Mejia (played by actor, singer and YouTuber Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer person who goes to work for cosmetics queen Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). The job is Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, and what it really means to be queer.

According to Variety, Netflix has picked up the show for a 10-episode order. The project will start production next month in Toronto.

Jordon Nardino has penned ''Glamorous'' and serves as executive producer along with Damon Wayans Jr and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment.

CBS Studios is producing the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

