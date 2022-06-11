Family of British man facing the death penalty in Donbas call for his release
The family of British man Shaun Pinner who has been sentenced to death by a court by Russian proxy authorities in Donbas have spoken of their devastation at the news and requested he is exchanged or released. We sincerely hope that all parties will co-operate urgently to ensure the safe release or exchange of Shaun."
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The family of British man Shaun Pinner who has been sentenced to death by a court by Russian proxy authorities in Donbas have spoken of their devastation at the news and requested he is exchanged or released. "Firstly, our whole family is devastated and saddened at the outcome of the illegal show trial by the so-called Donetsk People's Republic," the family said in a statement.
"Shaun should be accorded all the rights of a prisoner of war according to the Geneva Convention and including full independent legal representation. We sincerely hope that all parties will co-operate urgently to ensure the safe release or exchange of Shaun."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaun Pinner
- Russian
- Donbas
- Shaun
- British
ALSO READ
Offshore oil rig rates lifted by pandemic recovery, race to replace Russian crude
WRAPUP 3-Russian proxies claim control of key town in east Ukraine
WRAPUP 4-Russian proxies claim control of key town in east Ukraine
Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk 2/3 surrounded by Russian forces - governor
GAIL says no disruption in Russian LNG supplies due to sanctions