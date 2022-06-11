Left Menu

ADVISORY-Report on South Korean in Russia-controlled East Ukraine

The June 11 story saying that a captured fighter from South Korea will go on trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Interfax news agency, is wrong and is withdrawn. The main source for the Interfax story said that her remarks had been misunderstood.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 23:23 IST
ADVISORY-Report on South Korean in Russia-controlled East Ukraine

The June 11 story saying that a captured fighter from South Korea will go on trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Interfax news agency, is wrong and is withdrawn.

The main source for the Interfax story said that her remarks had been misunderstood. There will not be a replacement story. STORY_NUMBER: L8N2XY076 STORY_DATE: 11/06/2022 STORY_TIME: 1156 GMT (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022