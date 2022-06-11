ADVISORY-Report on South Korean in Russia-controlled East Ukraine

The June 11 story saying that a captured fighter from South Korea will go on trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, according to the Russian Interfax news agency, is wrong and is withdrawn.

The main source for the Interfax story said that her remarks had been misunderstood. There will not be a replacement story. STORY_NUMBER: L8N2XY076 STORY_DATE: 11/06/2022 STORY_TIME: 1156 GMT (Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)