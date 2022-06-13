Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key Tony awards winners for first season after pandemic

The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday, celebrating the first season since a long pandemic shutdown.

The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday, celebrating the first season since a long pandemic shutdown. Here is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST PLAY "The Lehman Trilogy"

BEST MUSICAL "A Strange Loop"

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL "Company"

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY "Take Me Out"

BEST ACTOR, PLAY Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"

BEST ACTRESS, PLAY Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana H."

BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL Myles Frost, "MJ"

BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE "SIX," Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL "A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson

